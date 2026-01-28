‘Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had meeting with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’ – KZN Hawks boss

An alleged meeting involving KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Major General Lesetja Senona and provincial police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has come under scrutiny at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

This amid claims of intimidation, conflicting accounts, and subsequent disciplinary action.

Senona said soon after his name was mentioned by witnesses in the commission, he received a letter notifying him of his transfer, followed by a notice of a misconduct investigation.

Concern at sudden transfer

According to Senona, his name was mentioned by witnesses identified as C and E before the commission.

He told the commission that he received the transfer letter in January 2026.

“I had a serious problem with that,” Senona testified.

Senona revealed that General Mkhwanazi sent him a WhatsApp message on November 26, 2025. He claimed he did not respond to the message.

He instead forwarded it to his attorney.

Senona said after reading the message he was alarmed, and thought he should be careful.

The message was read for the commission. It was analysed that Mkhwanazi stated that Senona is the one who introduced him to alleged criminal cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

In the message, Mkhwanazi said Senona told him that he organised the meeting because he had known Matlala since they grew up together.

Meeting between Mkhwanazi and Matlala

It is alleged that the purpose of the meeting was to push for the resolution of Matlala’s contract with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Senona told the commission he was present at the house, but did not participate in the discussion. He claimed that he was invited in the meeting. However, he could not hear the conversation because the TV was on and he was in the kitchen preparing a drink.

“I would go to the kitchen, open the fridge, take the ice, put it in a glass, pour whisky and then add mixer. I would then taste if it’s to my preference and then go back,” Senona said.

One of the commissioners, advocate Sesi Baloyi, alleged that Senona used his position to arrange a meeting between Mkhwanazi and Matlala.

Senona denied organising the meeting. He said he accompanied Matlala as a friend and brother.

He further disputed growing up with Matlala.

According to Senona, he only knew Matlala for seven years.

Commissioner Mbuyiseli Madlanga highlighted Senona’s contradiction over his relationship with Matlala. He asked why he did not address the untruths with Mkhwanazi.

The Hawks head told the commission he never replied to the message from Mkhwanazi. And he later noticed that two messages had been deleted.

He said he believed those messages addressed the same issues raised by Matlala’s testimony.

WhatsApp messages from Mkhwanazi

“With that my instincts told me to be careful and forward the messages that were left to my lawyers,” Senona said. He added that he was unsettled by Mkhwanazi deleting messages.

He said he found it dishonest that Mkhwanazi had not presented the message he sent to him at the commission.

“[Mkhwanazi] did not mention sending me this message before this forum. That raises fear in one,” he said.

