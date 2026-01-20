Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi presence at crime scene of slain Ipid investigator questioned

Robert McBride, the ex-Ipid head, had raised questions about the presence of KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner at the crime scene of slain former Ipid investigator Mandla Mahlangu.

Not only that, but McBride told the Ad Hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system that it also left a lot of unanswered questions as to why Mkhwanazi skipped the funeral of Mahlangu, who was his close family friend.

MK Party probes deeper

The question marks left committee members stunned, especially the insinuation that Mkhwanazi might have been involved in the murder. In this regard, committee member, Umkhonto we Sizwe’s (MKP) David Sikhosana, put a straight question to McBride, who could nail his colours to the mast when asked the direct question.

McBride made the startling revelations during his testimony when he was questioned about his relationship with Mkhwanazi, who is the cause of the establishment of the committee following his infamous July 6, 2025 press briefing, where he was singing like a canary about the supposed rot in the criminal justice system.

Mahlangu was a top Ipid investigator. Apparently, among his other work, he touched the untouchable through his work in the police watchdog body. This, in McBride’s view, led to his death.

Among other people that Mahlangu investigated were former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, whose exit from the post was the stuff of movies with the drama that led to it.

Mahlangu assassination

Before his death in 2020, said McBride, Mahlangu had survived another attempted on his life. Mkhwanazi was allegedly also present in the aftermath at the crime scene.

McBride said he found it interesting that Mkhwanazi, during his appearance before the committee, did not highlight these events despite their significance.

He said it boggled the mind that Mkhwanazi didn’t go to town on Mahlangu who was his close family friend. They were so close they attended soccer matches together.

“From my time at Ipid I am aware of incidences where General Mkhwanazi played an undue role in trying to disrupt and scupper Ipid’s investigation into General Phahlane with Brigadier Tlou Kgomo of Crime Intelligence and others,” said an agitated McBride, whose earlier testimony had been laid back.

“To that end I attach an affidavit by Mahlangu, which (explains) his personal knowledge of interference by SAPS members. I pause to mention that Mahlangu was subsequently murdered in 2020 after filing this statement. Which is also going to be used in a disciplinary proceedings against Kgomo.

Presence at crime scene

“General Mkhwanazi was a close friend of the Mahlangu family. He was very close to Mandla. They attended soccer matches together. After the first time Mandla (Mahlangu) was shot at after receiving a threat, General Mkhwanazi was at the (crime) scene,” McBride charged.

“When Mandla (Mahlangu) was murdered at his small holding, the first person outside the small holding to be on the crime scene was General Mkhwanazi. He does not mention or take the committee into confidence. In both this inquiry and the Madlanga [commission] he understates his knowledge of Mahlangu.

“Furthermore, he does not attend the funeral of Mahlangu, even though he is a close family friend. I find that a bit strange, but that is not the issue, that is clear, everybody know it. Phahlane and Mkhwanazi are very close. Mkhwanazi looked after Phahlane in the attempt to disrupt the investigation (into Phahlane).”

Mkhwanazi role questioned

McBride insisted that Mkhwanazi had no business sniffing around for information. And also being anywhere close to the probe on Phahlane as he worked for HR department at SAPS at the time.

Sikhosana jumped in to quiz McBride: “I want to ask…he just told us that Mandla Mahlangu, who was unfortunately murdered, was a friend of General Mkhwanazi, who did not attend the funeral and was the first one on the crime scene, so what does that mean?

McBride retorted: “For me it is inconsistent with being a close friend to a person to be on the scene when they are murdered. And then you do not attend the funeral when you are supposedly a close family friend. I noted it because it is critical. It should have been mentioned here (by Mkhwanazi) but it was understated.

“General Mkhwanazi should have stated how well he knew Mandla Mahlangu. And that he was on the scene first when Mandla (Mahlangu) was shot at on both occasions. Including the fatal one when Mandla was murdered. That is what that means.”

Sikhosana was not pleased by this answer. He pressed further: “So, are you saying General Mkhwanazi has got something to do with that person (Mahlangu) being shot?”

McBride, with a body language that is resigning from the situation, responded: “I would say it is inconsistent. I do not know whether he had something to do with it or not. There is a trail that leads back to police. But his under-mentioning of his involvement and his closeness, and the fact that he was on the crime scene, for me it needs to be looked at.”

McBride concluded the segment of presenting his evidence on Tuesday. He will be grilled by committee members on Wednesday.