Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi reveals probe in AKA murder moves to find hit funder

With the last two suspects in the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motene Motsoane finally extradited from Eswatini and back in Durban to face the music, police have shifted their attention to finding out who paid the money into the business bank account of Muziwethemba Gwabeni, the leader of the alleged hit squad, who later made payments to others.

This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, on Tuesday at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. He said this while addressing the media shortly after the brief appearance of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande.

The Ndimande brothers are now joining the likes of Gwabeni, a Durban businessman, and others. This takes the tally of the suspects to seven.

Mkhwanazi said the money that was used to pay all those involved was paid to Gwabeni. They are now out to complete the puzzle by finding who paid the money and why.

All payments into business account

“We did explain before that they played different roles. We know that there is a head (Gwabeni) who coordinated everything. And that person had paid the entire group after the job. But he used his bank account to transfer money, and that’s a business account that he used.

“But we are investigating further the linkages this business account with other partners that he has. Who transfers money into the business account and we are identifying all those he has business interest with. Those that would have put money into that account, and we are busy looking at those. To establish who above him might have requested him to coordinate this operation,” Mkhwanazi said.

Meanwhile, the Ndimande brothers will remain in custody and make their next appearance on November 25 2025. This after their lawyers asked to be given time to conduct “extensive consultation” with them.

The state did not oppose that request.

More murder charges against duo

Meanwhile, the brothers are also facing a case of allegedly murdering Willian Kunene. He was killed near Doonside Mall in Durban in November 2022. They are also facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

Separately, Siyabonga is facing a charge of allegedly killing Siyabonga and Nhlanhla Ngcobo. The two were killed near Botanic Gardens in Durban in March 2023.

During the incident, they injured Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo, who was married to one of the Ngcobo family members.

