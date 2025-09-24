Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to testify at parliament adhoc committee on October 7

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been scheduled to testify at the parliament adhoc committee probing his corruption allegations in the criminal justice system on October 7 and 8.

This information was revealed on Tuesday during a virtual meeting of parliament’s adhoc committee investigating the allegations that Mkhwanazi made about corruption, criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system.

During the virtual meeting’s proceedings, the adhoc committee’s chairperson Soviet Lekganyane asked the committee’s evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse SC, to present a progress report on witness consultations and preparations for witness hearings.

The other evidence leaders assisting Arendse are Advocate Maria Mokhaetsi and Advocate Lerato Zikalala.

First to testify at parly committee

Arendse said the proposal in the report is that Mkhwanazi, who will be the first witness to testify at the committee, testifies on October 7 and 8.

He said National Commissioner of Police Gen Fannie Masemola is scheduled to testify after Mkhwanazi on October 9 and 10.

Arendse said suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya is scheduled to testify on October 13 and 14.

He said former Police Minister Bheki Cele is scheduled to testify on October 16 and 17.

Arendse said Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is scheduled to testify after Cele on October 21 and 22. Mchunu is currently on special leave.

He said acting police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia and deputy ministers of police Cassel Mathe and Polly Boshielo are expected to testify between October 23 to 27.

The committee also resolved on a list of 13 possible witnesses it will invite to testify at the committee.

Possible witnesses

The 13 possible witnesses are National Head of Crime Intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Mchunu’s chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde, DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard and National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams. President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mr D Perumal, Mr Sunel Bellochun and former Hawks national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya. Former National Police Commissioner Gen Khehla Sithole and former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach, disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo and former National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi.

The committee will meet on Friday afternoon to determine whether it adopts the report or not.

Mkhwanazi testified at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The commission investigates allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

He testified for three days from September 17 to 19 at the commission’s proceedings. This took place at the commission’s venue, the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Masemola testified this week on Monday and Tuesday.

The commission of inquiry is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. It resumes its proceedings on Thursday.

Links to criminal cartels

During a media briefing on July 6 2025, Mkhwanazi said he is in possession of WhatsApp communication between controversial Gauteng tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and a Mr Brown Mogotsi, a comrade Mchunu, allegedly discussing how Mogotsi is working to get Mchunu and Sibiya, to interfere and suppress the police investigations into Matlala.

Mkhwanazi said he has proof of payments showing that Matlala funded the ANC political activities and events of Mchunu and Mogotsi.

Mkhwanazi said he believes that Mchunu and Sibiya took a decision to disband the KZN SAPS political killings task team because it raided Matlala’s home in December 2024. Also because it was making inroads in certain Gauteng cases.

He added that Mchunu and Sibiya also did this because the team unmasked criminal syndicates. These he said were operating in Gauteng.

He said the criminal syndicate consists of senior politicians serving as members of parliament. Some are law enforcement officers such as police officers, metro police officers and correctional service officials. Also prosecutors in Gauteng, and magistrates and judges in Gauteng.

He said the aforementioned officials are controlled by drug cartels and businesspeople in Gauteng.

