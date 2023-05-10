NICD warns of increase in malaria cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is noticing a significant increase in malaria cases in the endemic provinces and Gauteng, with many cases of severe malaria due to late presentation or late detection.

“Undiagnosed and untreated malaria rapidly progresses to severe illness, with a potentially fatal outcome,” the NICD warned on Wednesday.

The institute has issued an alert to people with fever or “flu-like” illness who reside in malaria-risk areas in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga or have travelled to a malaria-risk area in the past six weeks to test using a blood smear microscopy or malaria rapid diagnostic test.

“If they test positive for malaria, the patient must be started on malaria treatment immediately,” the NICD urged.

According to the statement, patients must inform their healthcare provider of their recent travel, particularly to neighbouring countries and malaria-risk areas in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the NICD said Odyssean or “taxi malaria” – transmitted by hitchhiking mosquitoes – should be considered in a patient with unexplained fever who has not travelled to a malaria-endemic area but is getting progressively sicker with a low platelet count.

“Seek medical attention early, both malaria and Covid-19 have similar non-specific early symptoms including fever, chills, headaches, fatigue and muscle pain,” said the institute.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author