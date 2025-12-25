Nicki Minaj might learn from SA celebs who stay away from politics

South African celebrities have often come under harsh criticism for not getting involved in politically charged situations.

If what has happened with Nicki Minaj for involving herself with Erika Kirk — whose controversial self-proclaimed white supremacist husband Charlie Kirk was murdered earlier this year — is anything to go by, just maybe there is wisdom in staying away from politics if you are a public figure who is not a politician.

The 42-year-old queen of US rap, born Onika Tanya Maraj (now Maraj-Petty), lost a staggering 10 million Instagram followers in a single day following her appearance at Turning Point USA, where she also praised another politically divisive figure in Donald Trump.

Leaning towards the conservative

Turning Point USA is an NGO that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. It was founded in 2012 by (Charlie) Kirk and Bill Montgomery.

In what many refer to as Nicki “having a Kanye moment”, she sang praises for Trump. She called him “an amazing, dashing and handsome role model”. With these words, she set the US social media streets ablaze.

A few years ago, fellow rapper Kanye West went on the same rant in the White House. In front of the media, he called Trump his hero, said they both share the same dragon energy. We all know how that story aged, and where Mr West has been up to since, which basically is musical obscurity.

Mrs Petty being petty?

Some say Nicki has become petty since marrying her registered sex offender husband, Kenneth Petty. She shocked the industry when she married the guy just as her brother was jailed for rape of a minor. Perhaps the world is missing something here.

But whatever it is, mental health, burn-out, or just plain recklessness towards her brand, only time will tell.

Critics say this could also be her way of persuading Trump to give her husband a special Presidential pardon. The registry apparently restricts them from travelling around the world, as wealthy celebrities often do.

American laws are very strict. He can be thrown in jail if he is seen anywhere violating the terms of his restrictions. Some say he cannot be near a school or where children are gathered, such as a park.

Following her blunder, Nicki has since taken an impromptu sabbatical from the powerful social media platform.

The number of followers she lost are serious numbers that many South African celebrities can only dream of.

Dent in her wealth

In the age where social media following is a source of income, the loss is likely to cost her deeply in her bank account.

The deletion of her account might just make things worse for her. This as many brands associated with her might pull out of their deals.

But Minaj may bounce back from the slump as someone who is no stranger to controversy.

She has been hopping from one scandal to the next throughout her tumultuous music career.

