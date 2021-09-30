Nicky van der walt and Lee-Ann Liebenberg celebrate their 12-year anniversary

Johannesburg – A very sentimental post from Nicky Van Der Walt on Instagram on Wednesday, proclaiming his love to his wife, Lee-Ann Liebenberg as they celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

The Couple recently posted the same picture earlier this month on Instagram, looking happy on their trip to Dubai.

Fans have not forgotten about the hot scandal that occurred in July, where claims were made by her husband Nicky Van Der Walt, that his wife was suffering from postpartum depression.

While the scandal that occurred in July is still fresh in the minds of a fans, there were claims that her husband Nicky Van Der Walt was cheating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee-Ann Liebenberg (@leeann_liebenberg)

It was also alleged that this scandal took a toll on her and that she was suffering from postpartum depression.

Both Melina Bala and Tracy expressed and shared their personal stories, demonstrating a deep understanding of motherhood and postpartum depression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Van Der Walt 🧿 (@nickyvanderwalt)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Catherine Maponyane