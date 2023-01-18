Nigeria’s consulate general disconnected for owing R600k

The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the latest victim of City Power’s exercise to disconnect power supply to businesses that owe the entity.

The customer-centric energy services company, which is wholly owned by the City of Johannesburg, has embarked on a three-day revenue-collection exercise from Tuesday to recover R363-million owed to the entity.

The consulate, which is located in Illovo, has been disconnected for owing a minimum R600 000 to the city.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said only 4% of businesses and residents in the townships pay for electricity.

”We are not going to do negotiations today. We are not going to do negotiations tomorrow. We are going to cut off because that is the list that is already there, where people have already received pre-termination letters,” said Mangena.

He added that the city cannot dispense service delivery if people who can afford to pay are not playing their part.

Also disconnected on Wednesday was The Catalyst Hotel in Wierda Valley in the heart of Sandton. The establishment is said to be owing R2.3-million in unpaid electricity bill.

In the previous year, the City of Tshwane and the City of Ekurhuleni also disconnected services to businesses and organisations that owed the municipalities.

#AlexandraYaKhata #CityPowerUpdate #OutageUpdate One for the businesses in Kew is in arrears of more than R2m. Customer was cut off until debt is settled. pic.twitter.com/EIDzzW6Jdk — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 17, 2023

#RevenueCollection #CityPowerUpdate Customers are urged to come to City Power before City Power comes to you. Central Johannesburg College Alexandra campus has just paid their account which has been in arrears in the region of R980 000. pic.twitter.com/1lN0LCpbIr — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 17, 2023

