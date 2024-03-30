Nine arrested, 30 generators and more illegal mining tools seized

The sterling efforts displayed by law enforcement agencies assigned to execute duties in relation to “Operation Vala Umgodi” proved successful with the arrest of nine suspects and the confiscation of illegal mining equipment. “Operation Vala Umgodi” (Shut the hole) is a task force made up of the SAPS, SANDF and the Department of Home Affairs (DHA th)at was launched recently to tackle illegal mining.

This time around the focus was at a farm in Schoemanskloof outside Nelspruit on Friday, March 29 2024.

Intelligence-driven operation

A report indicates that the members acted upon intelligence-driven information about illegal mining activities on the farm’s mountain.

The team, which is comprised of various disciplines within the SAPS and the DHA, acted on the information.

On the team’s arrival at the farm, a group of alleged illegal miners, upon noticing police presence, fled the scene into the dense bushes. However, the dedicated team managed to corner nine suspects aged between 24 and 63 years.

Seven of the suspects were arrested on charges of contravention of the Immigration Act. This because they are without valid documentation to be in the country. Two others were nabbed for possession of gold-bearing materials. They were also charged with possession of suspected illegal mining equipment respectively.

Arsenal of mining equipment confiscated

Police then proceeded with the operation and conducted a thorough search within the dense bushes. Police found 30 generators, eight jack hammers, three phendukas and two electric motors. Two gas cylinders, 13 shovels, 11 spades, 16 pick axes, 45 chisels and 19 hammers were also confiscated.

Mpumalanga SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrests. She applauded the team members for their unwavering commitment in battling illegal mining activities.

Operation Vala Umgodi in the Northern Cape

The multi-disciplinary illicit mining operation “Vala Umgodi” by are increasingly limiting the illicit mining activities in the Namakwa District by depriving criminals their operational tools.

In February, police operational activities in Kommagas, Buffelsrivier and Kleinsee executed search warrants, stop and searches, tracking of undocumented immigrants, clamping down on the illegal trading of abalone, combating transit crimes and conducting routine vehicle inspections.

Three suspects arrested

Police arrested three suspects for contravention of the Illicit Mining Act and confiscated numerous illicit mining equipment. These included generators, jack hammers, bags with gravel, sieves and hand hammers. Also batteries, a blue classifier and a panga. The total estimated value of the confiscated items amounted to more than R287,000.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the multi-disciplinary team for fighting illicit mining.

She said that the increasing confiscation of illicit mining equipment is an effective way of depriving the criminals of their illicit gains.

