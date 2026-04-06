Nine killed in Limpopo road crashes as authorities blame human error

A tragic start to the Easter weekend has claimed the lives of nine people in a series of road crashes across Limpopo, with provincial transport authorities attributing the incidents largely to human behaviour.

The Limpopo Department of Transport reported that the accidents occurred along some of the province’s busiest routes, a key travel corridor that experiences a significant surge in traffic during holiday periods.

Reckless driving

Officials have raised concern over reckless and negligent driving, citing factors such as speeding, fatigue, and failure to adhere to road rules as major contributors to the deadly crashes.

Every year, the province contends with an influx of thousands of worshippers attending Easter gatherings hosted by the Zion Christian Church and the St Engenas Zion Christian Church, two of the largest Christian congregations in the country. This annual pilgrimage traditionally places additional pressure on the province’s road network.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, obey traffic laws, and remain vigilant throughout the busy holiday period.

“We appeal to all road users to prioritise safety and act responsibly to prevent further loss of life,” the department said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers are expected to increase visibility on major routes as part of efforts to curb further incidents and ensure safer travel conditions during the Easter weekend.

Collision in KwaZulu-Natal

Meanwhile, a father and his nine-year-old son were injured in a serious three-vehicle collision on the R102 at the Canelands intersection in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal VIP Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene after receiving urgent calls from passing motorists. Upon arrival, paramedics found both the father and child injured and in need of medical attention.

The pair were assessed and treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby medical facility for further care. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

The exact cause of the collision remains unclear at this stage. Several emergency services were on site to assist with the incident and manage the scene.

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