Ninth edition of Fak’ugesi Festival a celebration of talent

The ninth edition of the Fak’ugesi Festival, hosted by the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, is a celebration of young Pan-African talent in the digital sphere.

The theme for this year’s edition is #FromNowOn, which aims to showcase the creative climate of a new age after the positive (and negative effects) of the pandemic, and how the pandemic has shaped the youth. The festival will also focus on Africa’s digital future.

Lesley Williams, Tshimologong’s CEO, said the intersection between creativity and technology provides an innovative lens for understanding the world and crafting new solutions to problems.

“As the home of Fak’ugesi, we curate an innovation ecosystem where the convergence of hardware, software, and content takes place,” said Williams.

“We proudly convene Africa’s leading talent in creative innovation each year and look forward to seeing what their imaginations will construct this year.”

Fak’ugesi creative director Eduardo Cachucho said: “Fak’ugesi has been the place to find rising African creatives working in digital from across the continent since 2014. In 2022, we welcome you back in person and online to meet trailblazing creatives, innovative organisations, and brilliant makers.”

The festival will commence on October 13 and end on October 21 in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

