Nkanyiso Mchunu arrested in girlfriend assault scandal

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, Ithonga actor Nkanyiso Mchunu was arrested for his “brutal assault” on girlfriend, Masechaba Monnahela.

It is alleged he hit her with open hands as well as fists.

The shocking incident has sent ripples through the entertainment world, but the drama is far from over. Mchunu has fired back with counter charges of trespassing and malicious damage to property against Monnahela, turning this into a legal showdown.

Mchunu, known for his gripping roles in My Brother’s Keeper and Umkhokha: The Curse, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He was released on R1500 bail and slapped with a stern warning. The case has been adjourned for the disclosure of the case docket. The next court date is March 17, 2025. But insiders reveal that the couple’s relationship has been a ticking time bomb, plagued by whispers of infidelity and jealousy. “It was only a matter of time before things exploded,” a source close to the pair confessed.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mchunu’s counter charges — trespassing and malicious damage to property (MITP) — have thrown the case into further chaos.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the messy legal battle, stating, “The couple have opened counter charges against each other and have since appeared before the Randburg court. The National Prosecuting Authority will decide on the way forward.”

But in a stunning twist, the NPA has not placed Mchunu’s counter charge on the court roll.

The couple met at a mutual friend’s party in October 2023, exchanged numbers, and the rest is history. Since then, they have been regularly spotted together at social events and gatherings.

In a previous interview with Sunday World, Monnahela revealed things began to go wrong when Mchunu’s ex-girlfriend from KwaZulu-Natal visited the actor’s home in Randburg, Johannesburg, in June 2024.

“I [went] to his house, and I found the girl there. We had a quarrel, and that is when he [first] beat me,” said Monnahela.

“It did not end there. On his birthday, he pushed me [and I fell] to the floor. [Since then] he would occasionally slap me. I found out that he is dating someone from the new production of Ithonga, and the girl is a second assistant director.”

Sunday World made efforts to get hold of the estranged couple to no avail at the time of publishing.

