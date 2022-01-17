Nketoana officials face more fraud charges

Johannesburg- Convicted former Nketoana local municipality mayor Mandla Mamba and chief financial officer (CFO) Vincent Mkhefa have been slapped with additional charges.

This after the Bethlehem Crimes Court in the Free State sentenced the two to eight years’ imprisonment for tender fraud.

However, the state has slapped them with further charges of fraud, corruption, money-laundering, forgery and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Mkhefa allegedly appointed two service providers between 2010 and 2011 without following correct procedures and no services were rendered – this alleged fraudulent act caused the municipality more than R2-million.

It is alleged that the municipality was planning a skills development workshop when Mkhefa appointed Kabelo Laundry Services, owned by Ntswaki Molapo, but the financial officer failed to follow procurement processes and Molapo also failed to deliver on her promises.

Mkhefa also appointed Mamatse Trading CC, owned by Mandla and Leutsoa Mrwebi, to install electricity meters, but the service provider submitted fraudulent delivery notes while the electricity meters were still at the manufacturers.

Free State Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo, confirmed a new case has been opened against the convicted former Nketoana local municipality officials and accomplices.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team. The trio were arrested and appeared in court together with Mamba and Mkhefa,” said Singo.

