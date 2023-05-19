Nkomo-Ralehoko welcomes launch of Women in Health initiative

Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to take part in the launch of the Women in Health (WIH) initiative.

The initiative, championed by African Ambition Consulting, will be launched at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg on Friday.

It is aimed at ensuring that there is an inclusive structure to advocate for the advancement of women in health across the board.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Nkomo-Ralehoko described the move to establish the WIH as an idea whose time has come, saying just as women have coordinated themselves in other sectors including construction and information and communication technology, it was inevitable that women in the health sector will follow suit.

“Women are the lifeblood of the health sector and have continued to play a catalytic role across various levels,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“The WIH will enable the exchange of best practices and allow for women to leverage off each other and to also advance their own development.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.