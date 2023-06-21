NMU student to face music for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

A male student accused of stabbing a fellow Nelson Mandela University (NMU) female student 17 times is expected to make his second court appearance.

This follows the horrific incident where Zimkhitha Ntshisela, was stabbed to death inside her residence at the NMU campus in George on June 6, 2023.

In a statement issued by the National Prosecuting Authority, Ntshisela sustained multiple stab wounds to her chest and upper body.

Reports say Luyanda Mahlanza, a 22-year-old male student is alleged to have been the deceased’s boyfriend.

Both Mahlanza and the deceased attended NMU’s George Campus in the Western Cape.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said two weeks back Mahlanza made his first court appearance in the George Magistrate’s Court.

“Ntshisela was a 20-year-old second-year student in Tourism Management and her boyfriend Luyanda Mahlanza, was arrested and charged with murder.

The accused is expected to be back in court on July 5 for his formal bail application,” Ntabazalila said.

In a statement, the university said they were still reeling in shock.

“As the university, especially affected students and staff, deals with the resultant emotions, we appeal for calm and sensitivity as the police investigation runs its course,” the university said.

