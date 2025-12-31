‘No approval, no fireworks,’ warns Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya

As South Africans prepare to welcome the New Year at midnight, excitement is building across the country, with fireworks expected to light up the night sky.

However, Tshwane celebrations will take place under stricter rules as the city moves to protect residents from injury and danger.

Nasiphi Moya, the mayor of Tshwane, has declared that the chief fire officer must approve the discharge of fireworks.

This comes as part of wider preparations to ensure a safe and peaceful crossover into the New Year.

Moya said the city has grown concerned about how often fireworks are used, warning that poor handling can lead to serious injuries, fires, and harm to innocent people. As a result, the municipality believes tighter control is necessary during this festive period.

“As part of our preparation for a safe crossover, we needed to address one final task: checking the issue of the fireworks.

“I know many people love fireworks, but that comes with harm to many people; hence, we have regulated how you discharge fireworks,” said Moya.

“You cannot dispatch or discharge fireworks without the approval of our chief fire officer,” she added.

Non-compliant shops closed

Moya visited several fireworks stores across the city with other municipal officials. During the inspections, the city closed some shops due to their failure to comply with safety regulations.

One store did not have a licence to store fireworks, while another was found to have exceeded its allowed storage capacity.

She said these actions show how seriously the city is treating the matter, especially during a time when emergency services are already under pressure.

“Safety must not be compromised. A moment of fun can be a moment of harm to another person; hence, we are regulating this,” said Moya.

As the countdown to midnight begins, she said, residents in Tshwane are urged to celebrate responsibly and obey the rules.

She said by enforcing these regulations, she hopes families can welcome the New Year safely, without tragedy overshadowing what should be a moment of joy and renewal.

