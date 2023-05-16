No arrest made in connection with AKA’s murder – police

KwaZulu-Natal police say the latest updates circulating on social media regarding the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are false.

This after reports surfaced that a man had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after he was found in possession of the gun that took the rapper’s life.

In March, there were reports of people who were allegedly arrested for the murders, but police had also poured cold water over the news.

On Tuesday, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, spokesperson for the police in KwaZulu-Natal, said the allegations are unfounded and insensitive.

“Some media houses, who clearly seem hellbent to botch any police endeavors in finding the killers and bring justice to the families of the victims, have started the day on Tuesday morning with unsubstantiated rumours and malicious allegations about the recovery of the so-called murder weapon,” said Netshiunda.

“This insensitive, unethical and inconsiderate reporting has a great potential of arming the persons of interests with ammunition to further complicate the police’s progress into the matter.

“Moreover, allegations of this nature also put the investigating team under undue pressure and endanger their lives.”

He appealed to the media to respect the process of the investigation, to refrain from publishing unfounded allegations and speculations, and to realise the unintended consequences of their actions.

“Police are making good progress into the investigation and when the time is right, the public will be informed accordingly.

“Journalists are also advised against formulating uncorroborated allegations for the sole reason of triggering a reaction or solicit commentary from the police.

“The zeal to break the story should never surpass the responsibility to report truthfully and ethically.”

The rapper was shot several times outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban early in February.

