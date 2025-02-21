No bail for Ekurhuleni wife accused of organising hit on cop hubby

The family of deceased traffic cop Banele Sikhosana, who was shot dead on February 7, 2025, is seeking justice for their son and breadwinner.

It is alleged that Sikhosana was killed by two hitmen who were ordered by his wife, Sibongile Dlamini.

On Friday, Dlamini made her second court appearance in a fully packed court room at the Springs Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni, with one of the alleged hitmen.

She was arrested while mourning during her husband’s funeral arrangements.

Family seeking justice

The family spoke to Sunday World and shared that the loss of Sikhosana had left them inconsolable, which is why they are seeking justice.

“From what we heard, this was a hit. Banele was not only a Metro cop in Tshwane, but he owned a tuck-shop. So this happened when he went to get stock for his shop.

“We are so relieved that the police have managed to apprehended people linked to Banele’s murder. And we are hoping to get the answers,” Lunga Sikhosana said.

About his sister in-law being one of the accused, Sikhosana said they are disappointed as the family.

“Seeing Sibongile on the dock is painful. And if I were to be given a chance to speak to her, I would ask her ‘why’? This is more hurtful to me because her and I were close. I was one of the men who went to her home to ask for her hand in marriage. And this is how it ends? It is unbelievable,” he added.

Four people linked to the killing

He further said the family is trying to stay composed and not rush the court proceedings.

Sikhosana revealed that the his family and the Dlaminis have never had a discussion about the matter.

“We prefer it this way, unless the authorities want something that requires us to engage.”

The accused made a brief court appearance before the case was postponed to February 27, to allow the state to further its investigations.

Middle man nabbed in the Free State

Sunday World understands that four people are linked to this murder. They include the wife [Dlamini], the one accused who has been arrested, a middle man [an organiser of the hitmen] and another hitman who’s still at large.

The middle man has been nabbed in the Free State. He is expected to appear before court soon, joining his accomplices.

The state is also expected to conduct an identity parade. The witness will identify the accused once they have all been arrested.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content