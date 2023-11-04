No drug dealer must celebrate my TV exit, warns Xolani Khumalo

TV crime fighter Xolani Khumalo says though he was not consulted about the termination of his contract with Moja Love, drug dealers should not celebrate.

Moja Love revealed that it has parted ways with the popular Sizok’thola presenter following disagreements amid a murder charge he is facing.

After the channel announced his sacking on Friday, Khumalo argued he was not consulted prior to his axing.

The channel disputes the claim, accusing Khumalo of dishonesty and being economical with the truth about his court case.

In a statement released through the Xolani Khumalo Foundation, the presenter says he thought talks were ongoing.

“Xolani Khumalo and the foundation was under the impression that negotiations were ongoing with both the company and the channel. Regrettably, Xolani Khumalo had been unable to contact the company’s representatives for any comments or further discussions, ” the statement read.

Khumalo added that though he was shocked to learn of his axing through the media, he respects the channel’s choice.

However, Moja Love clapped back, saying the presenter was aware of his pending axing after “breaking trust” between him and the TV channel.

They also alleged that his foundation was also started against company rules and that it was in direct conflict of his work at the Moja Love channel.

I started crime fighting before TV

“The channel elected not to continue with Mr Khumalo after raising concerns and questioning him about his knowledge and involvement in unlawful incidents that led to possible contamination of crime scenes, failed prosecution of known drug lords an unfortunate tragedies that followed the filming of some episodes,” Moja Love said.

Meanwhile, Khumalo said his crime fighting efforts started even before the TV show Sizok’thola on Moja Love was created.

“For that reason, no drug dealer must celebrate [my exit from Moja Love]. We will continue to fight drugs on or off television,” he said.

Khumalo is expected to appear in court on November 21. He is accused of killing a suspected drug dealer during the filming of a Sizok’thola episode earlier this year.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content