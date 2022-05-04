No end in sight for rolling blackouts as winter begins to bite

Eskom is not promising to end loadshedding sooner than on Monday, said the power utility’s CEO Andre de Ruyter during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Eskom resumed rolling power blackouts on Tuesday, noting that the power utility is battling strained generating capacity. Stage two loadshedding began at 5pm on Tuesday and would last until Monday at 5am.

The power utility advised that it only implements loadshedding as a last resort to protect the national grid.

It said in a statement on Tuesday: “Since yesterday [Monday], a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot, as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns.”

“Eskom will continue to monitor the system and implement any changes as required. We expect to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days. We also expect to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to limit the stage of loadshedding during this period.”

