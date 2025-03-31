Royal house confirms authenticity of AmaZulu king’s vile voice note

The AmaZulu Royal House has confirmed the authenticity of an audio recording in which the monarch King MisuZulu KaZwelithini can be heard directing derogatory language at Princess Nomkhosi Zulu.

However, the royal elders told Sunday World that the emergence of the voice note was part of a campaign to discredit the king ahead of his court case, where his ascendancy to the throne is being challenged by his siblings and other senior royals.

“The Zulu royal family acknowledges the recent circulation of an audio recording involving his Majesty King MisuZulu KaZwelithini. This matter is a private family issue which will be addressed internally by the royal elders,” said the elders.

The comment comes as those close to Misuzulu are working feverishly to salvage his failing reputation, which has senior royals and his subjects talking.

The most recent episode of the king’s problems involved his recent tirade and the use of derogatory language directed at Princess Nomkhosi Zulu of the KwaKhangelamankengane, his younger sister.

The king is unrepentant in the voice note that Sunday World has heard, lashing that he will inflict pain on his younger siblings and sister.

In the voice note, the king also uses foul language to disparage Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, his late mother.

Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu was the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu’s third and great wife of the AmaZulu nation.

She played the role of regent during the contentious struggle for the throne’s legitimate heir.

King loses his temper

The king can be heard lashing out: “Ngifuna ukunihluphekisa nina zingane zoMntanenkosi. Phuma la sif*b*. Utshele nodadewenu omdala uNtandoyesizwe ukuthi ngiyeza kumkhwenyana wakhe. [I want to make sure that the children of Queen Mantfombi suffer the consequences. Get out of my house, you b***tch. You must also tell your older sister Ntandoyesizwe that I’m coming for his husband].”

Princess Ntandoyenkosi is married to known businessman Moses Tembe, the father of Anele Tembe, who was the fiancee of slain rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes.

Prince Nomkhosi is heard trying to reason with the king. Mfowethu kodwa senzeni? [My dear brother, what have we done]?

But the king pulls no punches, unleashing a further tirade and telling his sister not to call him her brother.

“I’m going to lock you up. I invested in that property. Don’t even try me; you will be my laundry. I will put a restraining order against you.

“Go talk to Mageba, you rubbish. I have no mercy for you. Ms*n* Kanina [your mother’s ass],” the king lashes out.

Clash over property

Sunday World understands that what had triggered the standoff between the king and his sibling is a property known as Imbube Lodge.

The unfinished property was apparently handed over to the king by the late King Zwelithini. It was given to Princess Nomkhosi together with his brother, Prince Bambindlovu.

The property, located on the R66 between Ophongolo and Nongoma, is under the Nkunzane community trust.

The late King Zwelithini had planned that the property would be transformed into a state-of-the-art hotel, which eventually did not materialise.

Both the royal house spokesperson and Princess Nomkhosi were unavailable for comment.

King Misuzulu is the oldest son of the seven children of Queen Mantfombi.

His other siblings are Princess Ntandoyesizwe, Princess Nomkhosi, Princess Bukhosibemvelo, Prince Bambindlovu, and Prince Simangaye.

Buthelezi victim of king’s insults

Since assuming the contentious throne, the AmaZulu king has battled with maintaining the decorum of a king.

This was even laid bare by Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, the oldest daughter of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

She said her father had been insulted on numerous occasions by the king.

Buthelezi, who passed away two years ago, founded the IFP and was the longest-serving traditional prime minister to the king and the AmaZulu nation.

