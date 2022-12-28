No fuel shortage – ACSA

Airports Company South Africa has confirmed it was experiencing challenges with fuel supply on Wednesday morning, causing delayed flights and leaving frustrated clients waiting for hours.

“OR Tambo International Airport was experiencing challenges with fuel supply from the fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system, this impacted refuelling of aircrafts,” read the statement after a flurry of social media complaints.

One passenger said that he waited on a flight that was meant to depart a little after 5am for more than two hours, before departing.

“OR Tambo fuel services company (ORTAFS) used a manual system through fuel browsers to fuel aircraft. Technicians are on site and have resolved the issue. Please note that the airport does not have any fuel shortage. The above was a technical problem.”

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has engaged with the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (Acsa) and has been assured Acsa is working hard to resolve the problem.

Sisulu said: “On behalf of the government, I wish to apologise profusely to all affected travellers for the inconvenience experienced. I have been assured that systems are in place to resolve the delays.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author