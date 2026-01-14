No golden handshake as controversial IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka resigns

The Independent Development Trust has confirmed the resignation of its controversy-mired chief executive officer, Tebogo Malaka, bringing to an end months of uncertainty at the embattled state entity following her suspension and a series of damaging allegations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the IDT confirmed that Malaka has resigned with effect from January 31, 2026. Also that her exit comes without any exit compensation, a detail that underscores the seriousness of the situation.

“The Independent Development Trust (IDT) confirms that Ms Tebogo Malaka has resigned from her position as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 31 January 2026, without exit compensation,” said Zimbini Hill, chairperson of the board of trustees.

Allegations of graft

Malaka’s resignation follows months in which her leadership was overshadowed by a flurry of allegations, internal investigations and criminal complaints linked to governance failures and procurement disputes at the state-owned entity, which manages social infrastructure projects on behalf of government departments.

Sunday World has previously reported on allegations involving controversial procurement processes at the IDT. These include concerns around an R800-million oxygen plant tender, governance lapses, and questions around conflict of interest linked to contracts awarded during Malaka’s tenure.

This publication also reported on internal board tensions and complaints escalated to political principals. All these intensified scrutiny of her leadership.

Her suspension was later compounded by an explosive allegation that she attempted to bribe an investigative journalist to suppress damaging reporting on the IDT.

The allegation led to the opening of a criminal case and further forensic scrutiny of the entity.

Malaka has denied the bribery allegation. She maintained that she was entrapped in a deliberate attempt to tarnish her image. She has consistently rejected claims of wrongdoing, and said the allegations form part of a coordinated smear campaign against her.

Investigations to continue

While Malaka has not publicly commented on her resignation, the IDT board confirmed that it has accepted her departure and moved to stabilise the organisation.

Sfiso Nsibande, who was seconded from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), will continue to serve as acting chief executive officer to ensure continuity. This will be the case while the board begins a formal process to appoint a permanent CEO.

“In line with standard governance and employment practice, the terms of Ms Malaka’s departure remain confidential,” Hill said.

The board also reaffirmed that Malaka’s resignation does not halt accountability processes.

“The IDT will continue to cooperate fully with any ongoing investigations that may result in criminal and/or civil proceedings against any current or former officials or employees,” Hill said.

Malaka’s exit comes at a delicate time for the IDT. It has faced sustained pressure from Parliament, the executive and the public to restore governance credibility and unblock stalled infrastructure projects.

