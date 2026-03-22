No more free lunch for SACP members, ANC’s Nomvula Mokonyane warns

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane says SACP members deployed in municipalities and government departments have to choose one master to serve between the governing party and the SACP.

Speaking on the Palatable Politics Podcast that was posted on Youtube on Wednesday, Mokonyane said the ANC had learnt the hard way with the breakaway of the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party.

‘We are wiser now’

“The SACP has taken a decision to contest and steal our own constituency using our resources. They want to do what the MKP did in KZN. We are much wiser now,” Mokonyane said.

The SACP’s decision to contest elections independently has cast a pall over its longstanding alliance partnership with the ANC. The communists have already started contesting by-elections independently but with no success so far.

The purge

Mokonyane said, with the SACP having taken the drastic step, a clean cutting of ties was necessary as the two parties would “be fishing from the same pond”.

“The NGC [national general council] has instructed us to go tell [SACP general secretary] Solly Mapaila and his people to now leave the ANC and let us meet on the ground. Before end of this month [March], we would have fired a lot of SACP deployees,” Mokonyane said.

“Those SACP people deployed by the ANC in municipalities, government will be forced to choose which party they want to belong to. Once they choose SACP, they are fired.”

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