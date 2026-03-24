No plea agreement reached in attempted murder case involving Robert Mugabe’s son

The case involving Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, and his co-accused, bodyguard Tobias Matonhodze, has been postponed to April 17 following unsuccessful plea agreement negotiations between the state and the defence.

The duo appeared before the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday, where it emerged that the state was dissatisfied with the terms proposed by the defence.

As a result, no agreement has been reached.

Mugabe and Matonhodze had previously abandoned their bail applications after the state alleged that they were in the country illegally.

Their legal representative, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, earlier indicated that discussions were underway in an attempt to secure a plea deal.

Last week, Mnguni said they were ready to reach an agreement with the state.

“We are at the point of finalising the agreement. Unfortunately, the senior prosecutor was not available in court. We remain hopeful that the plea discussions will be concluded,” said Mnguni.

Gardener hospitalised after shooting

However, proceedings have been repeatedly delayed, with the state maintaining that its investigations are still ongoing.

The matter will return to court next month as investigations continue. Power outages at the court have repeatedly delayed previous court appearances.

Mugabe and Matonhodze are accused of allegedly shooting and wounding an employee at their Hyde Park residence in Johannesburg in February.

The shooting injured a 23-year-old gardener, who was subsequently admitted to the hospital. The firearm used in the incident has not been recovered.

The duo faces several charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, obstructing the course of justice, violating the Immigration Act, theft, and pointing a firearm.

The accused will spend more days behind bars, and they will remain in custody.

READ MORE: Robert Mugabe’s son abandons bail as state reveals he’s in SA illegally

Absence of senior prosecutor leads to postponement of Mugabe son’s criminal case

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