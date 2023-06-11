‘No preschool for millions of kids in SA’

A total of 1.3 million children aged three to five years do not have access to any form of early learning programme in South Africa.

These startling figures were revealed by the department of basic education (DBE) in its report to the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on basic education, on the progress it has made a year after it took over the early childhood development (ECD) function from the department of social development.

The department also revealed that it could not confirm whether 3.5-million children in the zero to two years age groups had access to any early childhood learning programmes.

The report presented by the DBE’s acting director for ECD Dr Janeli Kotze also conceded that early childhood development is severely underfunded.

Relying on three studies – the ECD Census of 2021, Thrive by Five Index which was released last year, and the Public Expenditure and Institutional Review – the report identified huge gaps.

As the census found, there are 42 420 centres which enrol almost 1.7 million children and less than 30% of them are fully registered with the department of social development to qualify for the ECD subsidy of R17 a child per day and other types of support.

The 67% that do not get the subsidy rely on fees for funding – meaning if parents cannot afford the fees, the children do not have access to any ECD programme.

The Thrive by Five Index showed that of the almost 1.7 million children registered at ECD centres, only 45% were developmentally on track.

The news that almost 5-million children up to the age of five years have no access to ECD programmes is a huge concern for the non-governmental organisations that are largely responsible for providing education and training in the ECD sector.

Monica Stach, chairperson of the National ECD Alliance, said it was sad that less than 1% of the education budget was earmarked for early childhood care and education. “If you want to shift anything in education you have to make sure you get it right in early childhood education.

“The age cohort from birth to two years frequent clinics because they have an immunisation schedule. We believe we should leverage those touch points to offer education and learning opportunities.”

Sonja Giese, the founding executive director of DataDrive2030, which leads on the Thrive by Five Index, said: “Removing the fee barrier and increasing the subsidy for early learning programmes is critical to ensuring universal access to early learning opportunities.”

Jessica Blom, programme manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, said to help bridge the early learning gaps, they ran a family outreach programme. “It supports families and communities so that they are better able to care and educate young children.”

Ilifa Labantwana CEO Zaheera Mohamed said the DBE had to understand that quality ECD programmes did not need to be run out of a public school system. “They need to accept ECD is different to school, and the needs of zero to five-year-olds are vastly different to [those of] older children, and the environment needs to support this.

“The actual cost of early learning provision is around R32 per child per day. The funding eligibility criteria needs to change so that more early learning programmes (ELP) can apply and access funding so that they are not reliant on fees. The government should fund the provision of nutrition for all ELP serving poor children.”

Spokesperson for the department of basic education Elijah Mhlanga said the Thrive by Five Index had given the department insight that early learning starts from birth. “It has further highlighted the importance of ensuring that all children receive a comprehensive package of services. The comprehensive package cannot be provided by the department alone and will need collaboration with parents, communities, local municipalities and other departments,” he said.

