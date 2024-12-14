No sabotage suspected in Matla power station accident

An Eskom preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident that caused nine staffers injury at Matla power station in Mpumalanga on Thursday was due to a high-pressure steam pipe burst.

In a statement on Friday, the power utility said a pipe above the Unit 6 transformer burst.

“The incident resulted in a loud bang and a loss of power supply to the Unit 6 area”, said Eskom.

At the time, this prevented a “fuller assessment [of the scene] until first light this morning” [Friday], it added.

No evidence of sabotage

It added that at this stage, investigators had not uncovered any evidence of sabotage.

Eskom said Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, its executive committee and board members visited the power station on Friday afternoon.

They offered staff and management support and assistance and later visited the injured in hospital, Eskom said.

In a statement the utility immediately released on Thursday, it said steam that leaked from the burst pipe caused nine employees burn injuries. One worker is in a critical condition, and two “semi-critical” but all remain stable.

Six workers were slightly injured

Of the remainder, “six suffered less serious injury and two have already been discharged”.

Eskom said an additional eight members of the group of workers escaped without injury and were sent home.

“[At] approximately 5pm, a transformer explosion occurred at Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga, affecting Unit 6. As a precautionary measure, Unit 5 was taken offline to ensure the safety of all employees and contractors on-site,” the power utility said adding that despite the shut down of one unit, load shedding remained suspended.

Eskom Group Executive for Generation Bheki Nxumalo said: “Our first thoughts are with those who have been injured and we are ensuring they get the medical attention they need. All emergency protocols have been activated.”

Eskom said the injured and their next of kin and colleagues received trauma counselling.

Additional reporting SAnews.gov.za

