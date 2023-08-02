No salary for suspended VIP unit members – Action Society

Action Society is not pleased that police officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit were granted R10 000 bail each on Tuesday.

Ian Cameron, director of community safety at Action Society, urged the public to use the group’s platform to send a letter to the national commissioner of police venting that their tax money cannot be misappropriated to fund salaries for “criminals” or their defence.

“If safe to do so, please take a video and share it on social media with the #BlueLightMafia and #ActionSociety hashtags. It’s time to purge the SAPS [SA Police Service,” said Cameron.

“Taxpayers will not foot the bill for SAPS members who publicly committed a violent crime – whether it is for their legal costs or for their salaries.”

He said the group demands that the officers not earn a salary while on suspension, and that their employment with the SAPS must be terminated.

“We also demand that national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirm in writing that the SAPS will not consider any applications from the accused for assistance with legal fees,” said Cameron.

According to Cameron, the credit for unmasking the officers and other “corrupt” police officials, in and out of court, should go to civil society.

“We applaud civil society and the media for taking up the responsibility to demand transparency and accountability.

“We will continue to mobilize and call upon every law-abiding citizen to be vigilant of any form of police brutality, bribery or corruption.”

The accused face a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, among many other criminal charges, after they were filmed assaulting civilians on the N1 highway early in July.

They have been ordered to present themselves in court again on September 27, as the police continue with an investigation.

