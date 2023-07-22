No water until we are paid – Mafube municipal workers

Fuming members of the Free State based Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) have threatened slowing down water supply to Frankfort, a small farming town in the southeastern part of the province.

The union has resorted to cutting down on the supply of water in efforts to have the Mafube Local Municipality pay their salaries in full.

Imatu branch chairperson at Mafube Local Municipality, Tshepo Tsotetsi, said they had had enough with the postponements of their salaries and demanded their salaries to be paid immediately.

“With due respect, note that there will be a delay on basic/ essential services or supply of water. This is as a result of Imatu members and employees that will be embarking on an industrial action as a result of non-payments of municipal employees. Salaries for the months of May, June and July 2023.

“We tried to engage/ write to the Mayor and CoGTA (the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs) but we were unable to get a response from them as we are now submitting a memorandum of demand to the office of the premier.

“Until such time that he meets our demands of payments of salaries, pension and to address other Labour-related matters mentioned on the memo, we will be unable to provide services,” said Tsotetsi in the letter.

He said they had been engaging with the municipal manager and management since May on the non-payment issue but the matter remained unsolved.

He said the municipality had been seeking assistance from the Municipal Workers Retirement Fund (MWRF), who have attached the municipal account, Fezile Dabi, CoGTA and treasury for equitable share.

“In that, we are left with no option but to embark on a go-slow campaign that will result in service delivery delay,” Tsotetsi.

In the letter to the premier, dated July 21, the union demanded immediate payment of third parties and implementation of forfeited benefits as a result of non-payment and contribution to pension funds.

“Our demands are as follows: employees to be supplied with food vouchers worth R3 300 for 3 (three) consecutive months as a way of compensation and stress relief suffered as a result of non- or late payment of salaries.

“Investigation of corrupt municipal officials involved in illegal mining activities, irregular allocation of municipal plots and properties to families and friends, irregular allocation and selling of residential sites, irregular allocation of tenders to families and friends, and irregular promotional placement on acting and permanent posts,” reads the letter in part.

Tsotetsi told Sunday World that they were also unwilling to treat the food vouchers as a loan from the municipality as in a similar situation last year.

He said they were forced to pay back the R2 500 food vouchers that the municipality granted them while waiting for their delayed payment.

He said the voucher had to make up for all the challenges they faced with their families as they waited for their monies, given that it is running into the third pay date missed. They expected three food vouchers, adding up to R9 900 for each employee.

“As this is long overdue, we as Imatu members, will embark on an industrial action in that some of working stations, like your water purification plants and pump stations, will be affected as we will be on go-slow activities until such time that our issues are addressed.

