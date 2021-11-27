Nomzamo Mbatha shares a meal with Oprah Winfrey

Johannesburg- South Africans have once again, drawn from one of Nomzamo Mbatha’s moments of glory.
The actress has shared a thanksgiving meal with world renowned speaker, author and talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah has shared a video on Instagram where she was preparing to have a few famous South African dishes with Nomzamo and other ” African girls” as she said.
“We had a pre-Thanksgiving feast at our house. South African cuisine to welcome my girls home. And yes, there was malva pudding for dessert,” Oprah wrote on her Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
😂😂😂
— Sis Gugu Ndabezitha (@sissgugu) November 27, 2021
She's highly favoured 😭 https://t.co/vP1bXkOSbK
— Wendy✨ (@WendyHope_) November 27, 2021
Right? I saw that!
And she’s so chilled about it😮 https://t.co/OGkOLKch5d
— Boni.L (@Rebone_L) November 27, 2021
Man that was beautiful to see. ❤️ https://t.co/fbmkxYvyvu
— Don Lenyora 😤 (@DE_Setlaba) November 27, 2021
View this post on Instagram
