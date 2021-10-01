Nomzamo Mbatha to release the second installment of her Shandu range soon

Johannesburg— Following the launch of her debut PUMA collection in March, Nomzamo Mbatha together with PUMA South Africa will be releasing the second installment of Shandu on 1 October 2021.

“We need to understand the value of legacy,” says Nomzamo.

“You look at the biggest brands and legacies in the world and each has a surname attached to it. With this collection I pay homage to my family name, Shandu, knowing that my children, nieces and nephews will benefit from that,” Mbatha said.

Drop 2 of the PUMA x Nomzamo Shandu Collection features a range of elegant yet edgy and, most importantly, comfortable apparel pieces that will set you up to break barriers and look fierce while doing it.

“Like me, this collection is African through and through,” says Nomzamo. “I want women to feel empowered and sexy.”

Nomzamo is part of PUMA’s She Moves Us communications platform which highlights some of its top female brand ambassadors and celebrates the women who have moved culture and sports forward to inspire other women around the world.

“To the family and clan that I come from in KwaMashu, to my grandmother Mildred, who taught me how to stay humble but sassy while loving myself and remembering where I come from, and to every girl who aspires to be limitless in her greatness, despite her circumstance . . . Shandu is an ode to you,” says Nomzamo.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda