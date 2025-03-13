Nonhle Thema admits to using ‘ukuthwala’ for fame and wealth

Media personality and former “it girl”, Nonhle Thema, has confessed that she used “dark powers” in order to gain wealth and fame.

The confession was recently made on the Engineering Your Life podcast. The dark forces refer to the use of muthi and other related processes in order to gain competitive advantage to attain fame and wealth. Most of these include consulting sangomas or traditional healers.

These take them through the processes, which can range from using rituals with strong herbs, or acquiring snakes, and in other cases even human or animal sacrifices.

First celebrity to confirm use of these

While local celebrities have been dropping hints about the entertainment industry being controlled by “dark powers”, Thema is the first celebrity to come out and give a personal encounter.

She revealed that her wealth was not pure and not from God.

“I had ‘indulged’ in getting some of my wealth. It was not from God. My spirit was no longer in the purest form, it’s very deep. When I started in the industry, my spirit was pure and I hadn’t been corrupted,” she recalled.

“The truth is, the industry is governed by the spirit of darkness. I’m speaking about these things because I’ve been through that. So when people said I lost contracts, I understood because they did not understand the spiritual side of it.

Forced to break the covenant or die

“Ask yourself how I lost everything? Now I’ve learned, I can tell you what happens when you consult with a sangoma. And I can tell you it won’t last forever. Because they give you a certain period of time for those things,” she said.

Thema said that her life was in danger and she needed to break the covenant.

“I had to break that covenant that was signed with different spirits. And I no longer wanted to have association with them. I wanted to be normal again. And I’m sure I’d have died if I didn’t break that covenant,” said Thema. She added that most celebrities die between the ages of 35 and 38.

“In the industry, you must thank God if you reach the age of 43 because the Kingdoms will swallow you. The dangerous age is 35 to 38,” she warned.

Traditional healer confirms the trend

Branda Selibi, a traditional healer from the Traditional Healers’ Organisation, confirmed the trend.

“What she just explained is a cult, more specifically ukuthwala. There is no other way of explaining it except that it is ukuthwala,” she said.

Selibi also explained all the signs that we normally see in people who are involved in this type of cult.

“For example, when you join the cult, you sign a covenant with the spirits. You’re guided and controlled by these spirits, and you’re also informed of the repercussions of not following or breaking the rules.”

Selibi said that most people do not come out alive, which is why they die prematurely.

“The practice of ukuthwala is rife in South Africa, but it is rarely admitted in public. They don’t normally come out alive. Because the more they get rich, the bigger the sacrifice. This is where it gets complicated. They either die young or things start going down and they’d start confessing. It’s a very dangerous practice,” she said.

Most users tend to meet with early death

She said that it is not difficult to see people who are using dark powers for fame and wealth.

“You just have to use logic and try to find the source of their wealth. For example, most of them become super rich overnight. But there’s a price to pay. Their wealth needs a spotlight and their money is spent publicly.

“The purpose is to entice others so they can fall into the same trap. Unfortunately, society does not question such things because they make people uncomfortable,” she said.