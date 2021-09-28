Norma Mngoma launches her fashion business

Johannesburg- Nomachule Mngoma popularly known as Norma has launched her suits business recently.

Mngoma who was married to former Home Affairs and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has her online shop “Suitably NORMA” specialising with the most exquisite suits for women.

“Every woman deserves to feel good about herself, which is why we are bringing together expertise and experience to elevate your style game. With Suitably Norma you can feel good on the inside as well as on the outside,” is what is written as you open her online store’s website.

During her time as the minister’s wife, Mngoma was busy upskilling herself as she went to a fashion designing school.

With her signature looks always being a suit, she probably grew the love to make them so that other women would look ravishing in them as well.

Her business is said to be based in Johannesburg.

“I like wearing suits and designing them from scratch is my favorite part because that’s where the creativity comes in, from taking measurements, choosing the right fabric, colour and the sewing process starts #passion,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

