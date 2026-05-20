North West activist, traditional healer Thato ‘Senganga’ Molosankwe killed

Police in the North West have launched an intensive manhunt following the assassination-style murder of Mahikeng anti-crime activist Thato Molosankwe, who was gunned down at his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Molosankwe was attacked at his residence in Lomanyaneng village near Mahikeng, where unknown assailants opened fire, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds.

The killing has rattled parts of the North West community, where Molosankwe was known for his outspoken activism against crime and alleged corruption.

The acting national commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, has since ordered the deployment of maximum police resources to track down the killers.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adel Myburgh said the South African Police Service (SAPS) leadership was treating the murder with urgency.

“Lieutenant-General Dimpane has strongly condemned the brutal murder and assured the community that no stone will be left unturned until those responsible are found and brought to book,” said Myburgh.

She said Molosankwe had built a close working relationship with police structures through his anti-crime activism in the province.

Community-minded individual

“Mr Molosankwe has been described by local police as a community-minded individual who played an important role in assisting police efforts aimed at fighting crime and corruption as well as strengthening relations between the SAPS and communities,” she said.

The murder is likely to reignite concerns around the safety of activists and whistleblowers who openly challenge criminal activity and alleged wrongdoing in their communities.

Although police have not yet disclosed a motive, the circumstances surrounding the killing are expected to come under close scrutiny as investigators piece together the events leading up to the attack.

The Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Police have appealed to members of the public to assist with information that could lead to arrests.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or provide anonymous tip-offs through the MySAPS App.

A self-described Pan-Africanist, Molosankwe argued that South Africa urgently needed a practical solution to the issue of undocumented foreign nationals.

“Every person living in South Africa must be documented. I am documented,” he said in a recent social media video.

“We must follow the laws governing businesses. Government knows what it should do, but it is not doing that. They want me and you to focus on each other as Africans.”

He added: “I cannot speak against fellow African brothers, but I can confront them on documentation issues and business compliance. What we need is unity as Africans — Zimbabweans, Mozambicans, everybody. We must respect the laws of South Africa and reclaim the land and minerals.”

A family member told public broadcaster South African Broadcasting Corporation that Thato stayed in a room situated on the family’s business premises. His younger brother, who also lived on the property, alerted relatives after learning about the shooting. However, by the time family members arrived, police had already cordoned off the scene and they were unable to view the body.

Community members described Molosankwe as a committed grassroots activist who assisted young people with business registrations and other community initiatives.

“He worked for the community and helped our children,” one resident said.

This story has been updated

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