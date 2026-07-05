North West ANC members say they were singled out after 700 attended meeting

Five ANC members in North West have accused the party of weaponising its disciplinary processes against internal opponents after they were singled out for prosecution even though more than 700 members attending the gathering.

In a letter dated June 20, lawyers representing Mandla Tawana, Kagiso Sebakeng, Kgotso Sehurutsi, Daniel Nevi and Goitsimodimo Mohoemang argue that the disciplinary action is less about enforcing party discipline than about eliminating members challenging the legitimacy of the ANC’s Dr Kenneth Kaunda regional leadership.

The members face charges arising from a meeting at Matlosana Ballroom on May 17.

According to the charge sheet, they attended and participated in a gathering allegedly organised in a manner that promoted factionalism, disrespected the ANC and undermined its authority.

But their lawyers say: “The meeting that is the subject of this disciplinary hearing was not even organised by our clients; the persons who organised it are not facing any disciplinary process.”

The letter says the organisers circulated a digital invitation to ANC members.

“Our clients attended together with many other members; all in all, there were over 700 ANC members in the meeting.”

The lawyers describe the disciplinary action as “a classic case of selective prosecution”.

They argue the five members are being targeted because they are challenging the legality of the regional conference that elected the regional executive committee, a dispute awaiting adjudication by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

The lawyers say the members had spent months trying to have their dispute heard. After writing to Mbalula on June 5 and receiving an acknowledgement, they believed the matter would finally be attended to.

Days later, disciplinary notices arrived via WhatsApp.

“Clearly what is at play here is a clear abuse of the ANC processes to intimidate, threaten and possibly remove our clients.”

The lawyers conclude with the warning they believe is being sent to the members: “You stand in the way of the REC; you will be sent to the streets.”

The five members have demanded that the disciplinary charges be withdrawn. They have also called on Mbalula, North West provincial secretary Louis Diremelo and the regional leadership to intervene before litigation is launched.