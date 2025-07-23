North West attorney faces fraud charges over RAF payment

A North West legal eagle has been arrested for defrauding his client of over R300 000 of funds paid by the Road Accident Fund.

Shimane Petrus Mthini, 42, a director of Mthini Attorneys, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, facing two counts of fraud.

The charges emanate from an investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit, which led to Mthini’s arrest earlier on Tuesday.

According to the Hawks, Mthini allegedly defrauded two complainants, including one who loaned him R300,000 from a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.

Mthini reportedly claimed the funds were needed to pay another RAF claimant, promising repayment once his client received their RAF dues.

Police investigations revealed that Mthini received over R800,000 from the RAF but failed to repay the complainant’s R300,000.

“He promised to pay back the money, but after receiving such a large sum from the RAF, he kept it all for himself,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, spokesperson for the Hawks in the North West.

Mthini was released on R15,000 bail, and his case has been postponed to 4 September 2025 for further proceedings.

Father arrested

In a separate case, a 33-year-old father has been arrested in connection with the tragic murder of his 15-month-old daughter in Thagadiepaelajang, Hartswater, in Kimberley.

The authorities revealed that the incident occurred on Tuesday, at approximately 9 a.m when the mother of the child was at work.

She left the toddler in the care of her father and a babysitter at their family home. Later that morning, the babysitter rushed the infant to a nearby clinic after noticing the child was unresponsive.

Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock, spokesperson for the Hartswater SAPS said despite the efforts of the babysitter to seek immediate medical attention, the child was declared dead upon arrival at the clinic.

The father was arrested at the scene and is expected to appear in the Hartswater Magistrate’s Court in the coming days.

“Police have not yet released details about the circumstances leading to the child’s death, as the investigation is ongoing,” said Kock.

