North West businesses reject short-term fixes ahead of ANC January 8 celebrations

As the North West hosts ANC’s January 8 celebrations in the platinum-rich Rustenburg, the provincial business community has called for lasting solutions to infrastructure and service delivery challenges, warning against short-term service delivery interventions driven by events.

North West Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairperson Tebogo Modise said business welcomed the economic activity associated with the celebrations. However, he stressed that temporary measures would not address the province’s long-standing problems.

The business body also highlighted persistent service delivery challenges, particularly water supply disruptions and electricity interruptions. These continue to undermine business operations and investor confidence.

“Business does not want event-driven fixes. We need permanent solutions to issues such as roads, water, electricity, transport and accommodation. These issues should not receive attention only because of the January 8 celebrations. There must be ongoing engagement and implementation,” Modise told Sunday World.

State of infrastructure in the province

He raised concerns about the deteriorating state of roads across the province. And he noted that widespread potholes, worsened by the rainy season, pose risks to transport, logistics and tourism.

Modise said the celebrations could provide short-term opportunities for informal traders, caterers and local suppliers. But economic benefits must extend beyond a single event.

Business leaders are expected to raise these concerns during a meeting with ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile. The meeting is taking place today (Wednesday January 7) at the Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

Modise said the visit by national leadership should result in accountability and measurable improvements.

Reforms must continue post-event

“When senior leaders come to the province, it must translate into action and long-term planning,” he said.

He also cited infrastructure shortcomings exposed by Orbit College’s promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL). And he noted that the province lacked a stadium that met required standards.

As a result, Orbit played their opening home matches at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto. And this was due to renovations at Olympia Park stadium in Rustenburg. They were only able to start using the stadium in September 2025.

“A PSL team attracts supporters, tourism and spending. Without compliant infrastructure, the province loses significant economic opportunities,” Modise said.

He concluded by calling for the appointment of competent officials and sustained investment in infrastructure. And stated that this will ensure economic growth in the province.

