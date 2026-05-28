North West businessman Brown Mogotsi to learn bail fate next week

Controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi will know next week, Thursday, June 4, whether he will receive bail in his alleged fake assassination attempt case.

This means the alleged political fixer will remain behind bars for at least another week after the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court reserved judgment in his bail application on Thursday.

Mogotsi was arrested on May 15 shortly after appearing before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. The police allege he staged an assassination attempt against himself in Vosloorus in November last year, leading to charges including defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm in a municipal area.

Investigators have also alleged that the firearm linked to the incident is connected to other violent crimes, including murder and attempted murder cases.

Mogotsi’s residential address questioned

During proceedings on Thursday, the state presented a supplementary affidavit from the investigating officer disputing the Mahikeng, North-West, residential address Mogotsi had provided to the court.

According to the affidavit, investigators visited the address and found Mogotsi’s wife living at the property. She allegedly presented a lease agreement showing that the home did not belong to Mogotsi.

The state argued that the disputed address raises concerns that Mogotsi could abscond if released on bail.

Defence argues Mogotsi no flight risk

Mogotsi’s legal representative, Adv Nthabiseng Mohomane, dismissed the state’s concerns, telling the court that her client has deep roots in South Africa and cannot simply disappear.

“He is a well-known businessman and a public figure. He is not a person capable of disappearing into anonymity. He has substantial ties to South Africa,” Mohomane argued.

She further told the court that Mogotsi’s continued detention was negatively affecting both his businesses and his family.

“The continued incarceration of Mr Mogotsi places enormous strain on his businesses and on his loved ones,” she said.

State prosecutors continued to oppose bail, maintaining that Mogotsi is a flight risk and alleging he attempted to interfere with aspects of the investigation.

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