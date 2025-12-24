North West CEO on precautionary transfer following claims of graft against him

The festive season may be in full swing, but the corridors of power in the North West are anything but merry after the North West Development Corporation (NWDC) CEO, Mojalefa Nale, was this week placed on a precautionary transfer following a series of serious allegations that have raised eyebrows across the province.

In a detailed statement issued by Bitsa Lenkopane, MEC for the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation, and Tourism (DEDECT), Nale has been accused of financial misconduct, insubordination, dereliction of duty, and gross dishonesty. The allegations paint a picture of mismanagement and questionable practices that have reportedly tarnished the reputation of the NWDC.

Long list of graft accusations

The MEC’s statement outlines a laundry list of alleged offences, including embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds, failure to settle contractual obligations, neglecting the maintenance of NWDC buildings, and presenting misleading reports to the Executive Authority.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has also weighed in. It stated that Nale’s actions have led to “unnecessary reputational and financial exposure” and that they left the NWDC in a precarious position.

Adding fuel to the fire, Nale is accused of gross insubordination for repeatedly failing to comply with directives from the NWDC Board and the Responsible Member. The statement highlights instances where he allegedly ignored requests for specific reports. And he allegedly obstructed internal processes, further destabilising the entity.

In one particularly damning allegation, Nale is said to have acted beyond his authority. He initiated disciplinary action against a former acting CEO of the NWDC. And this was in contravention of the North West Development Corporation Limited Act.

Presence could jeopardise probe

“In light of these allegations, the MEC decided to place Nale on a precautionary transfer, effective immediately. While this move does not constitute a judgment, it is intended to ensure that investigations into the alleged misconduct can proceed without interference.”

The MEC expressed concerns that Nale’s presence at the NWDC could jeopardise the investigation. Or it could endanger the safety of individuals and state property.

As part of the transfer, Nale will assume the role of interim CEO at Golden Leopard Resorts (SOC) Ltd. This is a subsidiary of the NWDC. The MEC assured that Nale’s conditions of service remain unchanged. He will receive full pay during this period.

Strict conditions

However, he is required to sign a new performance agreement. And he may receive training to improve his responsibilities in his new role.

The statement also imposes strict conditions on Nale during his precautionary transfer. He is prohibited from entering NWDC premises. He is barred from requesting documents, or contacting NWDC officials without written approval from the Responsible Member. Any violation of these conditions will be treated as further misconduct.

