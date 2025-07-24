North West gardener scores R150K following wrongful arrest

The North West High Court has ordered the Minister of Police to pay R150,000 in damages to Sello Laurance Londo, a 34-year-old gardener, for his unlawful arrest and detention in November 2023.

Londo, a resident of Mmabatho, was arrested on November 20 2023 at a friend’s home in Rooigrond Village, accused of theft from a motor vehicle.

He described the humiliating experience.

Serious procedural failings

On Tuesday, acting judge Maodi highlighted the serious procedural failings by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“I was arrested in front of my community, people who know me as a good person. The police didn’t explain why I was taken, and I felt like a slave in those cells,” he said.

According to court documents, Londo was detained for four days at the Mafikeng police station without being brought before a magistrate.

The court found that the police officers lacked reasonable suspicion to justify the arrest. There was no evidence linking Londo to the alleged crime.

“The police failed to investigate properly or apply their minds to the matter,” said Maodi.

Londo was released on November 24 2023 after the case was not enrolled in court. He had to endure emotional trauma and harsh cell conditions, including sharing food and sleeping on dirty blankets.

General damages

Londo earns about R2,800 to R3,000 monthly from gardening. He abandoned claims for medical expenses and loss of earnings, and focused solely on general damages. The damages were for the psychological shock and humiliation he suffered.

The court ordered the Minister of Police, a position currently held by Gwede Mantashe on an acting basis following the suspension of incumbent Senzo Mchunu, to pay R150,000 with 8.25% interest from April 24 2024, along with legal costs.

“No one should go through what I did,” Londo said.

Legal expert Thandi Molefe said the case highlights the importance of police accountability.

“The Constitution protects against arbitrary detention. And this ruling sends a message that such violations will not be tolerated.”

