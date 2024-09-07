North West man, 65, ‘ran illegal mining operation inside his home’

A 65-year-old Rustenburg, North West, man has been arrested for illegally running a mining operation. The man was allegedly running the operation from inside a bedroom in his home.

According to North West police, the man rented out a room in a residence where he lives with his family, to illegal miners.

It is unclear what the miners were mining with. But police discovered a tunnel connecting the residence to the Khuseleka 1 mine. The mine is located near the Nkandla informal settlement outside Rustenburg.

Police say they had to act on a tip off after a small group of men were seen frequenting this particular house.

“It is alleged that the home owner who resides with his family, used and, or allowed a group of men to utilise one of the bedroom in his house. The room was used as an entrance to the nearby Khuseleka mine shaft. Upon noticing the police, an unconfirmed number of men entered and disappeared into the hole in the bedroom. While the other two, including the owner of the house, were arrested,” police spokesperson Lieutenant colonel Amanda Funani said.

The 65-year-old, together with another man, 31, are expected to appear before the Rustenburg magistrates court. They will appear on Monday, September 9.

The men are facing charges of illegal mining, tampering with, and or, damaging of essential infrastructure. As well as possession of suspected stolen goods.

Funani said they got the assistance of the mine security team. And some of the mine property and other equipment were found inside the house. A search for other suspects is continuing.

Illegal mining costs industry and fiscus R20bn a year

According to a report by the Mineral Council South Africa, illegal mining is a critical issue that needs to be addressed. This is not only for the sake of the industry and the fiscus, but also in the interests of the environment.

Also on safety, health, and security of mine employees, communities and the illegal miners themselves. Illegal mining costs industry and fiscus more than R20-billion a year in lost sales, taxes and royalties. It is also at the heart of criminal syndicates who commit murders due to turf wars.

In the medium and long term, rampant illegal mining will result in irreparable damage. Sterilising of resources and leaving behind a costly and damaging environmental legacy.

Illegal mining has a range of negative economic, social and environmental impacts.

Economic impact

Illegal mining is responsible for the rampant theft of copper, electricity cables, dragline cables, diesel, and materials. This also poses risks to mine infrastructure.

Significant increase in security costs and costs related to unnecessary stoppages, repairs

and maintenance. The cost to state and mining companies to commission Mines Rescue Services. And unquantifiable environmental and social costs.

Social impacts

• Influx of undocumented immigrants (90% of arrested illegal miners are undocumented immigrants). • Significant safety and health risks to illegal miners and miners at legal operations, as well

as communities.

• Increase in crime and illegal trade – explosives, diesel, copper cables and other equipment

from mines.

• Destroys the social fabric of mining communities – fear, coercion, human rights abuses,

prostitution, and substance abuse.

• Number of mining accidents/incidents and near-misses in recent years related to illegal mining.

• Risk of interruption of electricity supply (theft of copper cables) to underground workings.

• Threats to employees, booby traps, tampering with mine equipment.

Environmental impacts

• Sabotaged pipelines contaminate the environment.• Illegal water usage and wastage.

• Sinkholes created due to water pipeline ‘spiking’.

• Underground fires and explosions.

• Mercury contamination of environment.

• Excavation and reopening of sealed and rehabilitated shafts, with associated hazards.

