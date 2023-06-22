North West man charged with murder of ex-lover

John Marumagae Khentu, 52, appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

He was remanded in police custody until his next court appearance in the Hartbeesfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday for a bail application.

Police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma explained: “Khentu was arrested after an intensive investigation by the Anti-Gang Unit following an incident reported in February 2023, at a tavern in Hartbeesfontein.

“It is alleged that the 29-year-old victim and the suspect (ex-boyfriend) met at the tavern, where they had a chat about their child. The suspect was seen leaving the tavern with the victim at around midnight. The victim was found dead the next morning in an open field and a case of murder was opened. The 52-year-old suspect was arrested, but the docket was not placed on the roll.”

Botma said the Anti-Gang Unit took the docket for investigation, which revealed that the suspect had a life insurance policy in which he insured the victim, with him being the beneficiary.

“Thus, Section 205 investigation was conducted, leading to the issuing of a warrant of arrest. The suspect was re-arrested at his workplace in Hartbeesfontein on Tuesday, 20 June 2023, for murder,” he added.

The Provincial Police Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded the success of the arrest.

