North West man loses appeal for raping a 71-year-old

The North West High Court has dismissed an appeal by a 24-year-old man who has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 71-year-old woman.

Sello Banda was charged with rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Both offences were alleged to have been committed on May, 14 2010 in Moretele outside Brits.

Claimed that act was consensual

He is alleged to have raped the 71-year-old woman and stole her cellphone. But he pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape and raised the defence of consensual sexual intercourse.

On the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, he pleaded guilty.

He was consequently convicted of theft and sentenced to one-year imprisonment. Following a trial on the charge of rape, he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The appeal lay only against the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on the conviction of rape.

According to the court document, the granny was sleeping in her house. She was awoken by a knock on the door. Thinking that it was her grandson from Johannesburg, she opened the door, and Banda entered.

He assaulted her on her head with a beer bottle. She sustained a wound on her head as a result, which bled profusely. He then dragged her to her bedroom and informed her that he wanted to engage in sexual intercourse with her.