North West mayor outraged by elderly couple’s murder

The mayor of Moretele Local Municipality in North West George Manyike has expressed outrage following the brutal murder of an elderly couple whose bodies were discovered days after they were allegedly killed in their home near Makapanstad.

The victims, identified as Moses Saike Rafedile, 76, and his wife Tsakane Sarah Rafedile, 62, were found dead at their home in Sespond near Dertig in Ward 22 on Monday after concerned neighbours noticed unusual inactivity at the property and requested a welfare check.

The gruesome discovery has sent shockwaves through the rural community, prompting condemnation from local government leaders and police.

‘Heartbreaking and unacceptable’

Manyike described the killings as “heartbreaking and unacceptable”, saying older residents deserved to live in peace, dignity and safety.

“The brutal killing of older members of our community is both heartbreaking and unacceptable. Our aged people deserve to live their lives in peace, dignity and safety,” said Manyike.

He extended condolences to the Rafedile family and the wider Sespond community, which has been left reeling by the tragedy.

Police have since arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the double murder.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Anne Magakoe said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday following an intensive investigation by a multidisciplinary team comprising members of the Brits Crime Intelligence Unit, Brits Trio Task Team and Makapanstad detectives.

She said investigators acted on information received and traced a person of interest. Information gathered during interviews led to a tactical operation that culminated in the teenager’s arrest.

Stolen cash recovered

Further investigations resulted in the recovery of cash believed to have been stolen from the victims, as well as a knife handle allegedly linked to the crime scene.

The suspect appeared before the Tshwane North Magistrate’s Court sitting in Themba on Wednesday. Authorities said he would also undergo the legal processes applicable to child offenders in line with the Child Justice Act.

Manyike welcomed the arrest but said justice must now follow.

“While no arrest can undo the pain and loss suffered by the family, we trust that the law will take its course and that justice will be served,” he said.

North West acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo commended officers involved in the swift arrest and vowed that crimes targeting old people would not be tolerated.

The couple will be laid to rest in Sespond on Saturday.

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