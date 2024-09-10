North West MEC Morweng concerned as crime shoots up

The crime figures in the North West province have shot up compared to the previous counting period.

MEC for Community Safety Wessels Morweng revealed this during the release of the 2024/2025 first quarter crime statistics in Mahikeng on Tuesday.

Morweng said there is a 5% increase in reported crimes, with 1 113 more cases compared to the same reporting period of the preceding year. Contact crime has increased by 8.8%, while murder cases have risen by 20.3%.

Morweng said of the 278 murder cases that were reported, 13 cases were of multiple murders. These are cases wherein more than one person was killed in one incident. He said sexual offences have decreased by 4.3%, which account for 36 cases. However, rape remains a challenge, with an increase of 0.3%.

Illegal mining in platinum-rich province

What grabbed Morweng’s attention was the illegal mining activities in some parts of the platinum-rich province. This especially in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Bojanala Districts.

“This remains a challenge. It is not just an illicit activity, it also led to a number of murder incidents. These were arising from rival groups or confrontations with law enforcement officers.

“Though this remains a problematic area, we have to commend our law enforcement. This as several undocumented foreign nationals had been arrested through a national operation called Vala Umgodi (Shut the hole).”

He condemned an incident that happened last week in Rustenburg. A homeowner was arrested together with one suspect. This after he was found to have let illegal miners use his house as an entry point to a tunnel that led to a nearby mine shaft.

“Unfortunately, as law enforcement is busy on the other side fighting crime, there are some in society that are aiding and abetting it.

Concern as community member aided illegal miners

“Just this past weekend in Rustenburg, an accomplice …appeared in court yesterday. He allowed illegal miners to use his bedroom as an entrance to the nearby mine shaft,” he said.

Morweng’s department has previously, on various platforms, emphasised its plans to reduce crime levels. The department said it has emphasised its stance in using various means available to fight crime.

“It is worth repeating that criminals have no space in society and must be dealt with harshly. They show no mercy when engaging in their heinous acts.”

Morweng said there was a disturbing growing trend of criminal groupings. These call themselves business forums. He said these were groupings that often disrupt administration at government and municipal offices. They demand to be given tenders without following proper procedures.

“Some of these groupings insult senior government officials, including public office bearers. They subject them to untold profanities to force them to break the law.”

