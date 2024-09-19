North West MEC urges NGOs to spend funds responsibly

The North West MEC for social development has pleaded with NGOs in the province to spend government funds properly, since non-compliance may have an impact on how the department performs when the Auditor General report is released.

Sussana Dantjie said non-compliance with legislation by NGOs may hinder her department’s ability to achieve a clean audit.

During the previous Auditor General’s report, the department received an unqualified audit report.

First 100 days in office

Dantjie was addressing the representatives of various NGOs in Ngaka Modiri Molema. The address was part of the meet and greet programme in her first 100 days in the office on Thursday.

“We account to oversight bodies on how we spend the budget that is allocated to us. A large percentage of the departmental budget goes to the NGOs. This is to enable them to work in partnership with the department in delivering services to our people.

“If we fund NGOs that are not fully compliant with legislation, we will surely attract a finding from the Auditor General,” Dantjie said. She added that NGOs must refrain from using unspent monies without the approval of her department.

The MEC said her department was affected by a shrinking fiscus. And this calls for funded NGOs to explore other avenues. These include fund-raising, sponsorship, and any other assistance from government departments and their entities.

The NGOs, Dantjie said, must understand when there is a budget cut and maximise what they have received.

“The department has ensured that each NGO has a bookkeeper. Therefore, failure to comply will not be tolerated. NGOs …must maintain the number that they started with. And they must inform the department of any changes in their staff complement.”

Important legislations



On NGOs that work with older persons, Dantjie said they must familiarise themselves with the Older Persons Act.

The key highlights of the act must also be displayed at the NGOs for the community to know them.

“Those who receive older persons’ grants, please ensure that they meet their obligations with their churches and burial societies.”

Dantjie cautioned the NGOs against crying foul when their trench has not been paid. While they had received 90% of the older persons’ grant of older people under their care.

