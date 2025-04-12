North West mitigates flooding, tyre-spiking road risks this Easter

As Easter travellers brace for treacherous conditions, the North West Department of Transport has launched a 24/7 safety blitz targeting flood-prone roads, spiking hotspots, and reckless driving.

With recent heavy rains exacerbating the risk of floods, the department has announced a series of strategic measures aimed at mitigating potential hazards and ensuring smooth travel for holidaymakers.

One of the primary concerns addressed in the department’s plan is the threat of floods, which have already affected several routes. To tackle this, law enforcement officers are being strategically deployed along key roads that are prone to flooding.

Alphy Koonyaditse, the spokesperson for the department, emphasised the commitment to ensuring road safety, stating, “Given the weather conditions where it’s been raining, we’ve identified several routes and posted officers to assist motorists in case roads are submerged or flooded.”

In addition to flood management, the department is also focusing on safeguarding travellers from tyre-spiking incidents. These dangerous acts that previously targeted holidaymakers, are being addressed through increased patrols and the establishment of roadblocks.

In the past tyre-spiking has been reported in the N4 near Majakaneng and the N12 outside Potchefstroom.

Koonyaditse reassured the public that measures are in place to combat these threats, noting, “We continue to have officers patrolling these areas regularly… patrol with blue lights on for maximum visibility.”

Beyond these hazards, the department is taking a multi-faceted approach to road safety. The province plans anti-drunken driving operations, speed relays, and free roadworthiness tests for public transport vehicles. These tests, which began on March 20, 2025, are being conducted at vehicle testing stations in Taung, Madikwe, Ganyesa, and other locations across the province.

The department has also identified several critical routes for officer deployment to deter hijackings and other criminal activities. Key routes include the N4 from Rustenburg to Pretoria, the N12 from Johannesburg to Bloemhof, and the R556 Sun City road. Coordination with the South African Police Service and other stakeholders is part of a joint strategy to enhance safety on these roads.

While operational specifics, such as the funding allocation for the Arrive Alive campaign, remain undisclosed, Koonyaditse emphasised the department’s commitment to maximising the impact of available resources. “Even with limited resources, we are stretching all sinews to ensure South Africans travelling in and out of the province are and feel safe,” he said.

To address the anticipated surge in traffic volumes during the Easter holidays, the department is deploying officers during peak hours—especially from 14:00 to 06:00 the following morning—when fatal crashes have historically been more frequent. Real-time updates on traffic conditions will be communicated through apps and radio to help travellers avoid delays, particularly near accident-prone zones or ongoing roadworks.

Reflecting on past holiday safety failures, such as the 2023 and 2024 Easter fatalities, the department has taken a proactive stance. The department will station officers 24/7 on national routes, the R503, and the R49 between Mafikeng and Lichtenburg. Additional personnel will ensure that crash data is analysed and shared in real realtime.

Koonyaditse issued a harsh warning to drivers, highlighting the immediate analysis of alcohol samples and the zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving.

