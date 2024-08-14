North West mob justice: Survivors recall attack, seek justice

A family in Mokgola village outside Zeerust in the North West is recovering from injuries allegedly caused by a vigilante group that entered their home at midnight and began assaulting them.

They say the incident happened almost a month ago but police have not made any arrests.

The irate gang is well-known in the village for punishing suspected criminals. They allegedly accused this family of stealing a water tank.

They hit them with sjamboks, and sticks and poured water on them. The family said they thought it was their last day on earth.

Ratanang Mokgojwa, 50, his girlfriend, Viginia Moshwete, 44, and their daughter Ditebogo Moshwete, 18, recalled the ordeal. They said what happened was still vivid and traumatising.

Dragged from shack, assaulted with wife, teen daughter

“I thought I was going to die. One of them had his foot on my neck, while others beat me up. They kicked my entire body, and continued to pour water on me,” said Mokgojwa.

This happened allegedly at midnight on Wednesday, July 10.

Mokgojwa said while he was asleep with his partner and three children, they heard a loud noise outside. It was a vigilante group. He said they informed him that the police advised them to forcibly open the door if he refused.

Before he could do so, a group of people stormed inside his shack.

The group allegedly extended the assault outside, dragging him through the mud on a cold night.

Damaged furniture

“I’d just given up, I am not sure how I survived the attack. For a week I was unable to walk as a result of the assault,” he explained.

he said his house belongings also got damaged. “My TV, fridge and cellphone got damaged, and I need them to pay me for that,” he said.

His girlfriend, Virginia, said she was helpless. “They also attacked me and my daughter. The mob used the sticks to peek beneath my nightgown and began laughing at my underwear. I felt humiliated and scared, and wondered whether this was how I would die.”

Three killed in Mahikeng mob justice this month

This month in Mahikeng, three people were killed as a result of mob justice. The deaths prompted MEC for Community Safety, Wessels Morweng, to intervene. He engaged the communities through Imbizos to devise a strategy to halt the incidents.

“I am hopeful that we will find a solution, more so when we are working hand in hand with our traditional leaders. Some of them know how we can implement certain measures to curb the crime,” Morweng said.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh confirmed that a case of common assault was opened. “The case is still under investigation, and no arrest has been made yet,” she said.

