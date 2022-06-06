North West municipalities are crime scenes – MPL

Eight municipalities in North West were placed under mandatory intervention in line with sections 139(5) (a) and (c) of the constitution. The affected municipalities are Madibeng, Kgetlengrivier, Tswaing, Mahikeng, Ditsobotla, Ramotshere Moiloa, and Naledi local, and Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district municipalities.

This week, during the meeting between the North West provincial legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and the portfolio committee on the premier, local government and finance, and the auditor-general (AG) over local government 2020/21 audit outcomes, the AG painted a dreary picture of mismanagement of funds and irregularities at most municipalities in the province.

According to the AG’s report, most municipalities rely comprehensively on consultants for financial reports and R246.9-million was paid to consultants during the 2020/21 fiscal year.

Member of the provincial legislature in North West, Mmoloki Cwaile, said most municipalities are crime scenes and municipalities are in a serious financial crisis.

“Most municipalities are unable to render services to communities, while eight of them are reportedly on the brink of collapse.

“We cannot continue to talk about municipalities while we are not doing anything. So, we will request a visitation not only from the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks, but the National Prosecuting Authority too,” he said.

North West finance MEC Motlalepule Rosho said most of the challenges faced by municipalities are political and need political interventions.

A political oversight structure will soon be established at municipalities, she said.

“The council will be expected to take the lead in resolving municipal challenges. So, even though we have put these municipalities under mandatory intervention, the government will not take away any powers from them.”

Rosho said the financial recovery plan process will be monitored by the national and provincial treasury.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Scopa in the North West, Job Dliso said: “There will be a joint meeting between the portfolio committee and Scopa, whereby we call on the North West cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs and the North West department of treasury, to get clarity on various issues.”

