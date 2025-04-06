News

North West  premier drives plan for a ‘dedicated’ provincial road agency

By Sunday World
North West  premier drives plan for a ‘dedicated’ provincial road
Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Mokgosi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
The crumbling infrastructure within North West Province is set to get focused attention as Premier Lazarus Mokgosi and his executive push forward with the establishment of a specialised roads agency.
 
Mokgosi said during a quarterly media briefing on Friday that the aim is to drive targeted improvements and deliver sustainable solutions to the province’s long-standing road maintenance challenges.
 
A concept document detailing the plan, titled, “Establishment of a Roads Agency for the North West Province”, outlines the pressing need for this initiative, citing severe deterioration and safety concerns.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.