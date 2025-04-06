North West  premier drives plan for a ‘dedicated’ provincial road agency

The crumbling infrastructure within North West Province is set to get focused attention as Premier Lazarus Mokgosi and his executive push forward with the establishment of a specialised roads agency.

Mokgosi said during a quarterly media briefing on Friday that the aim is to drive targeted improvements and deliver sustainable solutions to the province’s long-standing road maintenance challenges.

A concept document detailing the plan, titled, “Establishment of a Roads Agency for the North West Province”, outlines the pressing need for this initiative, citing severe deterioration and safety concerns.

